"Green World Solidarity" International Forum promotes sustainable waste management in Baku

Baku is currently hosting an international forum titled "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future", Azernews reports.

The event is attended by officials from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, UN representatives and delegates from various international organizations and foreign countries.

Faig Mutallimov, head of the environmental policy department at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, emphasized the forum's primary objective of advocating for a "closed chain" approach to waste management, incorporating international best practices. He highlighted the country's commitment to transitioning towards a green economy, emphasizing the transformation of waste into valuable new products through regional initiatives.

Etibar Abbasov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tamiz Shahar OJSC, spoke to journalists about their efforts to convert waste into valuable resources. He emphasized diverse methods such as recycling and creating artistic works from waste materials to maximize utilization.

In his address, Sadiq Gurbanov, Chairman of the Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan), underscored the severe consequences of environmental pollution, attributing millions of annual deaths to this global issue. He praised Azerbaijan's proactive role in tackling global environmental challenges.

Gurbanov highlighted the critical importance of water, acknowledging water pollution as a significant threat. He emphasized the National Assembly's efforts to establish a legal framework for effective waste management, aligning with current global demands and underscoring humanity's interdependence with nature.

The forum, spanning two days, aims to conclude with the adoption of the "Zero Waste: Baku Initiative" document, outlining strategic measures to enhance waste management practices and promote sustainability.

