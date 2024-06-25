Azerbaijan Railways discusses Middle Corridor development opportunities in Turkmenistan

25 June 2024 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman Rovshan Rustamov of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC (ADY), currently on a business trip to Turkmenistan, convened with Azat Atamuradov, Chairman of Turkmenistan Railways Agency, alongside a senior delegation from Turkmenistan Maritime Agency in Ashgabat, Azernews reports.

ADY reports indicate substantial potential for collaboration between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in railway development and freight transport.

The discussions focused on enhancing multimodal cargo movement along the Central Asia - Europe - Central Asia and China - Europe - China routes, underscoring the opportunity to introduce these services effectively into the European market.

During the visit, Chairman Rustamov also engaged with key entities, including "Turkmanneft," "Turkmengas," and "Turkmenkimya," as well as officials from the State Raw Materials and Products Exchange of Turkmenistan.

He provided detailed insights into ADY's initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities within the Middle Corridor.

