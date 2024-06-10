Minister: Azerbaijan actively engages with nations for COP29 success

10 June 2024 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan has been actively collaborating with other countries and stakeholders since being elected as the host nation for COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and the President of COP29, said, Azernews reports.

Babayev spoke at the Caspian Blue Horizons Workshop, an event dedicated to fostering synergy between science and business for climate and Caspian Sea sustainability in the lead-up to COP29.

Minister Babayev highlighted the extensive efforts undertaken by the COP29 leadership, engaging in numerous meetings across various countries worldwide to gather and understand the perspectives of all parties involved.

"We will continue this engagement to ensure the successful execution of COP29 in November," he affirmed, underscoring Azerbaijan's dedication to facilitating a productive and impactful conference.

Mukhtar Babayev noted that the decline in the level of the Caspian Sea observed in recent decades is a clear reminder of the consequences of global warming, Azerbaijan’s minister of ecology and natural resources.

According to him, this problem requires urgent action to ensure the environmental stability of the region.

He added that the main goal of the Caspian Blue Horizons Workshop is to promote cooperation between experts in the field of applied sciences and business representatives.

“By bringing these sectors together, we can develop innovative solutions and effective strategies to address the challenges associated with declining water levels and environmental changes in the Caspian Sea,” he said.

Mukhtar Babayev also emphasized that representatives of the Caspian states periodically meet to discuss the Protocol on Monitoring, Assessment and Exchange of Information [to the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea - ed.], noting that this initiative is vital for monitoring the environmental situation in the Caspian Sea.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz