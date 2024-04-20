International Monetary Fund ready to support Azerbaijan in hosting COP29

20 April 2024 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

As part of its visit to Washington, an Azerbaijani delegation, including the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States of America, has met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, Azernews reports.

The delegation also included Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, Chairman of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov and MP, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan Nigar Arpadarai.

During the meeting, Samir Sharifov conveyed the congratulatory message of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Kristalina Georgieva on her re-election as the IMF Managing Director.

Kristalina Georgieva expressed the IMF’s readiness to support Azerbaijan in hosting COP29.

The sides also exchanged views on the relations with the IMF, as well as possible cooperation opportunities within COP29.

---

