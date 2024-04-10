Azernews.Az

Wednesday April 10 2024

Foreign direct investments from Netherlands to Azerbaijan increases

10 April 2024 14:53 (UTC+04:00)
Foreign direct investments from Netherlands to Azerbaijan increases

Foreign direct investments (FDI) from the Netherlands to Azerbaijan in 2023 amounted to $188.178m, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more