Baku to host Made in BRICS & SCO int'l exhibition in April

7 April 2024 18:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku will host the Made in BRICS & SCO international exhibition on April 17-19, Azernews reports.

The exhibition will be attended by manufacturers and suppliers of various goods and services from countries that are members of BRICS and the SCO, as well as states planning to join these organizations.

The international event will be held at the Baku Expo Center. The organizers are EXPO Club Plus, registered in the United Arab Emirates, and the Russian Expo Club.

The entrance is free for visitors.

