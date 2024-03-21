FM Bayramov discusses cooperation in field of alternative energy with Andrew Bowie

21 March 2024 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Andrew Bowie, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero within the framework of his participation in the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan's contribution to energy security, various directions of cooperation between the two countries in this direction, as well as actions and projects within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) were discussed.

It was emphasized that importance is attached to the development of bilateral partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom based on mutual respect and beneficial cooperation. The importance of joining efforts for further strengthening of these strategic relations was emphasized.

The parties emphasized that in addition to the long-term strategic cooperation in the field of oil and gas production and export, the two countries have broad cooperation prospects in the field of alternative energy. At the meeting, the vast potential of Azerbaijan for the production of solar and wind energy, the currently implemented projects and the creation of Green Energy Zones were discussed. The work on the 240 MW solar power plant project implemented jointly with the BP company was reviewed.

During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov presented detailed information to the other party about the plans and priorities of our country for the COP29 presidency. The importance of joint efforts in combating climate change was noted.

The meeting also discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

