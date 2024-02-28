Azerbaijani banks' interest income increases
As of February 1, 2024, the interest income of Azerbaijani banks was AZN321m ($189m), Azernews reports, citing the report of the Central Bank.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%