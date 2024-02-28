Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 28 2024

Azerbaijani banks' interest income increases

28 February 2024 15:18 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
As of February 1, 2024, the interest income of Azerbaijani banks was AZN321m ($189m), Azernews reports, citing the report of the Central Bank.

