Monday February 12 2024

Azerbaijan's State Tax Service adds extra $0.88bn to state budget

12 February 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In 2023, in the continuation of both economic growth and transparency measures, an additional AZN1.1bn ($0,65bn) has been added to the Azerbaijani state budget, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service.

