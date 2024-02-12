Azerbaijan's State Tax Service adds extra $0.88bn to state budget

12 February 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In 2023, in the continuation of both economic growth and transparency measures, an additional AZN1.1bn ($0,65bn) has been added to the Azerbaijani state budget, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service.

