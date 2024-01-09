Turkiye reduced exports of steel products to Azerbaijan last year

9 January 2024 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Ministry of Trade reported that Turkiye in January-December 2023 reduced exports of steel products to Azerbaijan by 15.1 percent compared to the same period last year to $114.2 mln, Azernews reports.

In December, Turkiye reduced exports of steel products to Azerbaijan by 35.3 percent compared to the same month in 2022 to $8.5 mln.

It should be noted that in January-December 2023, Turkiye's exports of steel products decreased by 29.2 percent compared to the same period last year to $14.9 bln.

In December this year, Turkiye exported steel products worth $1.4 bln, 2.1 percent more than in November last year.

It was noted that Turkiye exported $14.9 bln worth of steel products in the last 12 months (December 2022-December 2023).

