Chinese market more promising for Azerbaijani poultry products

By Sara Gangiyeva

In recent years, a great development has been observed in the field of poultry production in Azerbaijan, which enabled the provision of quality food products to its population. Besides increasing production, Azerbaijan also cooperates with other countries and participates in international agriculture exhibitions to present its production to foreign markets. Azerbaijan’s poultry meat production meets 70-80 percent of domestic consumer demands. However, the country is eager to thrive in the sector to meet fully the domestic demands and to export the surpluses. For this purpose, the relevant governmental and private bodies hold negotiations with foreign companies. Several countries eye to purchase poultry products from Azerbaijan. Previously, the country exported eggs to Afghanistan before Taliban took the power. Recently, Baku and Moscow inked an agreement on exporting Azerbaijani poultry products, more precisely eggs. Besides, Gulf countries and Georgia were interested in purchasing poultry products from Azerbaijan, but later these negotiations halted. According to the recent information disseminated by local media outlets, Azerbaijan and China are negotiating on purchasing poultry products from Azerbaijan.

China is a very lucrative and promising market in terms of food not for only Azerbaijan but throughout the world. China is famous for its rapid economic development and large population.

In his statement to AZERNEWS about the issue, MP Vahid Ahmadov said that economic relations between Azerbaijan and China have strengthened in recent years. In connection with this, the Trading House also operates in China. In the current situation, there is a great need for poultry meat in China. In this regard, meetings were held between China and the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan. If it meets China's requirements, it will be possible to import poultry meat.

"In general, between Azerbaijan and China, I would say that economic relations have been developing at a high level in recent years. Even taking this into account, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan opened a trading house in China. The Trading House actually operates there. In general, there is a great need for poultry meat in China. In connection with it, they visited Azerbaijan and held major meetings with the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan. China has put forward its demands that poultry meat can be imported from Azerbaijan if it is suitable," the expert said.

Vahid Ahmadov emphasized that China's requirements were checked by AQTA, poultry farms were inspected and protocols were drawn up. As a result of the meetings, the import of poultry meat to China was allowed from December 8, 2023.

"These requirements were checked by AQTA, and protocols were drawn up at certain times. Meetings were held with the Association of Poultry and Egg Producers in Azerbaijan. In this regard, poultry farms and farms were inspected. Finally, it was decided from December 8, 2023 that the poultry meat in Azerbaijan has a sufficiently high quality. There are no bird diseases and other diseases. From December 8, 2023, the export of poultry meat to China has been allowed," said Vahid Ahmadov.

The deputy said that the economic potential of Azerbaijan allows for cooperation in other fields as well, not only poultry meat. With this, relations with China are being expanded.

"In China, all issues related to the export of poultry meat and other products, as well as the country's food safety legislation, are currently being discussed. Because the demand there is quite high. I think that in 2024 we will witness the import of poultry meat. If we take into account why it is poultry meat, first of all, enough poultry meat is produced in Azerbaijan. There is no problem with poultry meat in Azerbaijan. And even Azerbaijan has a huge potential for export. Therefore, these relations are being expanded with China. it is known that enough products are imported from China to Azerbaijan. These include food, non-food, and industrial products. In other words, due to the expansion of these economic relations, such an export potential has arisen that Azerbaijan can export poultry meat to China," MP noted.

