Azernews.Az

Thursday November 16 2023

Surplus in Azerbaijan's foreign trade decreases

16 November 2023 12:11 (UTC+04:00)
Surplus in Azerbaijan's foreign trade decreases
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover decreased by $2.8bn or 5.8 percent, amounting to $43.5bn in January-October 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more