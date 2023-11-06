Azercell Achieves Top Three Ranking in National Cybersecurity Level [PHOTOS]

6 November 2023 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

The company's "Cybercell" team emerged as the vice-champion in the "Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2023" (CIDC-2023) competition

The "Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2023" (CIDC-2023) event, jointly organized by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security and the State Security Service, marked a significant milestone in Azerbaijan's cybersecurity landscape.

For the first time in Azerbaijan this unique competition simulated virtual warfare by replicating cyber attacks. It brought together participants from various state institutions, educational establishments, telecommunications entities, and information technology teams from the banking sector.

Notably, the "Cybercell" team, comprised of Azercell's Security Department members, namely Vusal Hasanov, Amiraslan Guliyev, Javid Jabbarli, Ahmet Hajili, and Chingiz Balabeyov, earned the coveted title of Vice-Champion. Ismayil Eyyub, a dedicated member of the same department, distinguished himself by securing first place out of 136 participants in the individual category.

Fuad Safarov, the head of the Security department of Azercell said: "We are immensely proud of our Cybercell team's exceptional performance in the "Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2023" competition. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure against cyber threats, and solidifies Azercell's position as a leading telecom operator. We also congratulate our employee Ismayil Eyyub, who won first place in individual competitions, and wish him new success!"

A total of 41 teams, representing both public and private institutions categorized under critical infrastructure, participated in the competition. Out of these, 20 teams progressed to the final stage. During the final round, participants were tasked with ensuring the security and resilience of critical infrastructure in the face of simulated real-life cyber attacks. Demonstrating a high level of professionalism and dedication, the Cybercell team of Azercell successfully completed all assigned tasks and emerged as one of the distinguished winners of this challenging competition.

---

