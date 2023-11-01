Azernews.Az

Central Bank of Azerbaijan lowers interest rate

1 November 2023 15:09 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to lower the interest rate from 9 percent to 8.5 percent, Azernews reports.

