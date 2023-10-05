KOBIA met with representatives of KOSGEB

5 October 2023 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

At a meeting with representatives of KOSGEB and Ankara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the prospects of cooperation in business and trade between Azerbaijani and Turkish businessmen were discussed, Azernews reports, citing KOBIA.

Representatives of the Organisation for Development and Support of Small and Medium Enterprises (KOSGEB) and Ankara Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited the Baku House of Small and Medium Enterprises.

A meeting was held between Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KOBIA), Recep Kılınç, Deputy Chairman of the Board of KOSGEB, and Halil Ibrahim Yılmaz, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Ankara Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

At the meeting, information was presented on the support and services provided by the Agency to entrepreneurs, prospects of cooperation in the field of business and trade between Azerbaijani and Turkish businessmen, as well as issues of organization of mutual business missions were discussed.

