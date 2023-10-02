Azerbaijan's export of agro-industrial products increases

2 October 2023 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

During January-August 2023, the statistical value of the joint export of agricultural and agro-industrial products increased by 10.4 percent and reached $593.9m, Azernews reports, citing the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication.

The value created by agro-industrial products, which occupy a significant place in the composition of non-oil and gas exports, increased by 32.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and reached $132.6m.

---

