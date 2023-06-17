Azerbajan, Russia discuss to expand economic relations

17 June 2023 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s Ulianovsk region intends to expand relations with Azerbaijan, said Governor of the Ulyanovsk oblast Aleksei Russkikh as he met Azerbaijan’s trade representative in Russia Ruslan Aliyev, Azernews reports.

At the meeting held on the sidelines of the Petersburg International Economic Forum, the parties discussed the state of trade and economic relations.

Ruslan Aliyev said Azerbaijan is interested in opening a trading house in Ulyanovsk. He further mentioned that the country seeks to expand its logistic potential.

As the meeting wrapped up, the sides reached an agreement to arrange bilateral business missions and involve Ulyanovsk producers in the exhibitions to be held in Azerbaijan.



