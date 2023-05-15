Azerbaijan's electricity production increases [PHOTOS]

15 May 2023 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

According to operational data for January- April 2023, total electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 9852.1 million kWh, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

The Ministry said that in comparison with the same period in 2022, electricity production increased by 600.3 million kWh (6.5 percent) during 4 months.

In the reporting period, compared to January-April last year, electricity production at TPPs increased by 633.2 million kWh, amounting to 9266.1 million kWh, at HPPs decreased by 30.8 million kWh, amounting to 462.0 million kWh, and on other sources decreased by 2.1 million kWh, amounting to 124.0 million kWh. 21.4 mln kWh of electricity was generated at WPPs, 19.1 mln kWh at SPPs, and 83.5 mln kWh at the solid household waste incineration plant.

During four months, electricity generation made up 8892.8 mln kWh on Azerenergy OJSC (8459.7 mln kWh at TPPs, 433.1 mln kWh at HPPs), 128.95 mln kWh on State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (85.91 mln kWh at TPPs, 25.69 mln kWh at HPPs, 17.35 mln kWh at SPP), 16.4 mln kWh at WPPs on Azerishig OJSC, and 813.95 mln kWh on Independent PPs).

In January-April 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, electricity imports increased by 0.4 million kWh amounting to 41.1 million kWh, exports by 725.6 million kWh, amounting to 1244.1 million kWh.

It should be noted that the generation of electricity in the republic in April this year compared to the same period in 2022 increased by 48.6 million kWh or 2.4%, amounting to 2095.9 million. kWh. During the month, imports of electricity production amounted to 9.6 million kWh, exports to 9.7 million kWh.

