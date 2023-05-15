Some 66 enterprises have started production in industrial zones
Some 66 enterprises of 128 enterprises with the total investment volume over AZN7.1bn registered in the industrial zones have already commenced production, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.
The tweet reads that AZN600m ($353m) is predicted to be invested in the existing projects and over 4,800 permanent jobs to be created.
