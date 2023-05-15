Azernews.Az

Monday May 15 2023

Some 66 enterprises have started production in industrial zones

15 May 2023 14:22 (UTC+04:00)
Some 66 enterprises of 128 enterprises with the total investment volume over AZN7.1bn registered in the industrial zones have already commenced production, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The tweet reads that AZN600m ($353m) is predicted to be invested in the existing projects and over 4,800 permanent jobs to be created.

