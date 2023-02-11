IT Hub Azerbaijan to start operation

11 February 2023 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and StrategEast organization have launched an 'IT Hub Azerbaijan' project, Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the minister, the project contains the enlargement of knowledge and skills of information technologies in Azerbaijan, the attraction of foreign direct investment (FDI), the creation of new jobs, and career opportunities, and the promotion of economic growth.

