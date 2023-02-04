Azerbaijan & ACWA Power agree on project for offshore wind power [PHOTO]

4 February 2023 18:52 (UTC+04:00)

Parviz Shahbazov, the energy minister for Azerbaijan, and Mohammed Abdullah Rashid Abunayan, the chairman of the board of ACWA Power in Saudi Arabia, signed a cooperation agreement during the 9th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 1st ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, both of which were held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to the agreement, Azerbaijan will implement a 1.5 GW offshore wind energy project.

Shahbazov claims that the partnership with ACWA Power is growing through initiatives involving wind farms with a combined capacity of 2.5 GW and the development of battery energy storage systems, which are novel in our nation.

"These projects are further contributions to the implementation of the state policy on the development of Azerbaijan as a country of "green growth" and supplier of green energy. Our joint activity with ACWA Power is of importance for reducing carbon emissions and accelerating the energy transition, as well as ensuring new capacities for the planned green energy corridor from the Caspian to Europe," he said.

Under the direction of its wise and forward-thinking leadership, Azerbaijan continues to maintain an upward trajectory towards a cleaner, more sustainable future, as Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, added.

"At ACWA Power we greatly value our relationship with our Azerbaijani partners and with the signing of the new agreements today, we are excited to expand our role in accelerating the nation’s energy transformation," he added.

Meanwhile, the cooperation is currently underway with ACWA Power on the construction of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind power plant.

---

