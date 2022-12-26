Learn a new language in the new year!

26 December 2022 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell presents a New Year campaign for the popular language learning app Busuu

"Azercell Telecom" announces a campaign for its subscribers on the occasion of the new year! Starting from December 25th to January 25th, Azercell subscribers will be able to use the popular language learning app “Busuu” on more beneficial terms. Thus, newly joined users will be able to use the service free of charge for 14 days.

Busuu, one of the world's top 10 language learning platforms, makes foreign language learning accessible in real time. Don't miss the opportunity to use the best language courses with more than 120 million users: choose a study plan, enrich your vocabulary, track your achievements!

For more information about the app please go to the link: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions/busuu.html

It should be noted that, adhering to its strategic goal of " Easing connectivity, empowering lives", Azercell presents its subscribers various technological solutions, as well as conducts exclusive and beneficial campaigns.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz