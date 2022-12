Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

11 December 2022 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 21.2 manat (0.69 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 32.785 manat (1.09 percent) in comparison to the previous week, and totaled 3,036.912 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold November 28 2976,8360 December 5 3075,0535 November 29 2980,6610 December 6 3011,8305 November 30 2981,6470 December 7 3012,0005 December 1 3025,2010 December 8 3031,8310 December 2 3055,9370 December 9 3053,8460 Average weekly Average weekly

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.0157 manat (0.04 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 38.697 manat, which is 1.7122 manat (4.63 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver November 28 36,0817 December 5 39,5779 November 29 36,2789 December 6 37,9976 November 30 36,2083 December 7 37,8644 December 1 37,9457 December 8 38,4533 December 2 38,4116 December 9 39,5936 Average weekly 36,9852 Average weekly 38,6974

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 15.963 manat (0.92 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 10.6148 manat (0.61 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,715.791 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum November 28 1663,7730 December 5 1741,7520 November 29 1706,9785 December 6 1705,1170 November 30 1715,9290 December 7 1688,8820 December 1 1776,1855 December 8 1717,4165 December 2 1769,1645 December 9 1725,7890 Average weekly 1726,4061 Average weekly 1715,7913

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 6.069 manat (0.19 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium rose by 0.6834 manat (0.02 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 3,211.929 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium November 28 3166,6665 December 5 3268,5645 November 29 3181,3460 December 6 3210,5775 November 30 3178,5750 December 7 3167,8225 December 1 3251,2585 December 8 3150,1850 December 2 3278,3820 December 9 3262,4955 Average weekly 3211,2456 Average weekly 3211,9290

---

