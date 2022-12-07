Lenovo establishes regional center in Baku [PHOTO]
Lenovo’s official representative office operating in Azerbaijan will be expanded to become a regional center covering the territories of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the company’s Senior Vice President Wilfredo Sotolongo said, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%