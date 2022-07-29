Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund giving out easy-term loans
By Trend
The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one of the primary goals of which is the promotion of local production and business, has provided an easy-term loan, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.
"'Azani Textile' LLC was given a concessional loan of 198,000 manat ($116,471) by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund," the minister wrote.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz