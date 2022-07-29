Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund giving out easy-term loans

29 July 2022 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one of the primary goals of which is the promotion of local production and business, has provided an easy-term loan, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"'Azani Textile' LLC was given a concessional loan of 198,000 manat ($116,471) by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund," the minister wrote.

