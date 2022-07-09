WB lending support to Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy

9 July 2022 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The World Bank (WB) provides Azerbaijan with financial and technical support as part of offshore wind energy cooperation, WB Country Manager for Azerbaijan Sarah Michael told Trend.

According to her, the Offshore Wind Roadmap is the first-of-its-kind study to explore the offshore wind potential.

"We expect the government to consider various options and scenarios. The low growth scenario analysis envisages moderate expansion of offshore wind power. The high growth scenario provides for more ambitious expansion," said the country manager.

She emphasized that WB is looking forward to working on various studies and pilot projects.

"The Bank is lending financial and technical support to Azerbaijan within the framework of offshore wind energy cooperation," she added.



--

