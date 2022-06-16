Azerbaijan learns about Scottish experience in green energy [PHOTO]

16 June 2022 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov visited the Scottish port city Aberdeen during his visit to the UK, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The minister paid a visit to Kincardine, the largest operating floating wind farm in the world. He got acquainted with the operation of the 50 MW wind farm, which is in water 60 to 80 meters deep.

Moreover, Shahbazov met with Scotland's Net Zero, Energy and Transport Minister Michael Matheson. They discussed Scotland's energy development path as an oil and gas country and issues on energy transition.

The minister also visited the renewable energy exhibition organized as part of the Energy Exports Conference in Aberdeen.

A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov paid a visit to London to attend the fifth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission. The parties discussed the work done since the 4th session of the Intergovernmental Commission, including cooperation on further improvement of the business environment, increasing investments, energy transition, digital economy, infrastructure, agriculture, and others.

