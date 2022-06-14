Azerbaijan discusses fruits, vegetables exports to Persian Gulf countries

14 June 2022 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

An online meeting was organized by Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Foundation between Azerbaijani businessmen and the United Arab Emirates' Ecogarden representatives, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the possibility of exporting fruits and vegetables produced in Azerbaijan to the Persian Gulf countries.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Azerbaijan's Trade Mission in the UAE, Foundation's and Ecogarden's representatives, and entrepreneurs.

The United Arab Emirates has recognized the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 26, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UAE were established on September 1, 1992.

Last year, Azerbaijan and the UAE signed agreements on pilot projects in renewable energy. Under the agreement, the building of a 230-MW solar power plant is envisaged. On March 15, a groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 MW Garadagh solar power plant was held in Baku’s Gulustan Palace. The solar power plant to be built will produce about 500 million kWh of electricity annually, save 110 million cubic meters of natural gas, reduce carbon emissions by 200,000 tons, create new jobs and attract other investors to new projects.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $50.4 million in 2021.

