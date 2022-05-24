Azerbaijan introduces mechanism to prevent imports of banned agrochemicals

24 May 2022 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The process of importing agrochemicals, pesticides and biological products to Azerbaijan has been improved and is carried out through an electronic system, the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency’s Chairman Goshgar Tahmazli said at the Plant Health Forum in Baku on May 24, Trend reports.

According to Tahmazli, innovation in the electronic system has enabled to prevent import of unregistered, untested and banned products into the country.

"The new module introduced into the Automated Food Safety Information System contains a list of officially registered agrochemicals, pesticides, biological products, veterinary drugs and feed additives, which guarantees import of only products that are approved for use and have passed registration," he explained.

