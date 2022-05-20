Turkish companies to share their experience in reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - ATIB

20 May 2022 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Karabakh will revive and develop, and Turkish companies will share their experience in the course of reconstruction and construction work in this region of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan-Turkey Business Association (ATIB) Cemal Yangin told Trend.

"Calling on all Turkish companies in Europe and Africa to participate in the reconstruction work in Karabakh, I want to note the favorable environment for doing business in Azerbaijan. You will not encounter any problems here," Yangin said.

"Currently, infrastructure work is underway in Karabakh, and after this work, Karabakh will be the most modern and developing region," he noted.

Chairman also added that earlier people of Karabakh were engaged in carpet weaving, cattle breeding, and leather business, and these areas, having revived here, will develop again, contributing to overall development.

