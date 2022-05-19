Israeli technologies to promote Azerbaijan's agricultural development

19 May 2022 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry Vice Director-General Irena Ettinger-Weinstein has said that Israeli technologies will promote the agricultural development of Azerbaijan.

The remarks were made during the Azerbaijani-Israeli Business Forum, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

She underlined that Israel and Azerbaijan can become successful partners in the agricultural sector.

"Israeli technologies, skills, and experience may contribute to the further development of Azerbaijan's agriculture," she said.

She added that following yesterday's meetings of the Israeli agriculture minister, working groups had been set up to further develop ties in this area. In addition, she thanked Azerbaijan for the warm welcome and commended this as an indicator of current relations between the two countries.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's Agrarian Science and Innovation Center Director Akbar Abbasov emphasized that Azerbaijan welcomes Israeli businesses. He noted that an extremely favorable business environment and big investment opportunities have been created in Azerbaijan.

Noting that the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan is exempt from taxes, he underlined that this creates ample opportunities for potential investors. He also added that the Azerbaijani government pays great attention to the development of the country’s liberated territories.

"Karabakh has been declared a green zone at the initiative of the Azerbaijani state and the agricultural sector will play a big role in this regard," he said.

Furthermore, speaking at the forum, Export and Investment Promotion Agency's Advisor Zohrab Gadirov stated that Israel invested $24 million in the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan from 1995 to 2021.

Noting that since the beginning of 2022, 91 Israeli companies have registered their business in Azerbaijan, Gadirov added that these companies operate in various sectors, such as industry, construction, agriculture and others.

At the same time, after the forum, Akbar Abbasov told reporters that a large number of agreements are expected to be signed in Azerbaijan with Israeli investors.

He stated that at the business forum, Israeli enterprises were familiarized with the investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan-Israel business forum was held on May 18 with the participation of Israeli companies involved in irrigation, animal husbandry, and other sectors of agriculture.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel is founded not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust. Israel was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's state independence and establish diplomatic relations.

Furthermore, during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. Azerbaijan expressed its willingness to involve Israel in the restoration of the country's newly-liberated territories in January 2021. As a result, Israel will construct a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan region.

Azerbaijan established its first Trade and Tourism Representative Office in Israel in 2021.

The two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million in 2021.

