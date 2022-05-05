By Trend

The Agrarian Innovation Center under Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry and the Russian "Evrika" Research and Production Center have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of testing a new agrochemical substance called "Rostok" on various crops in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, in the experimental farms of its research institutes, it’s planned to test the new agrochemical substance on 12 different crops on an area of ​​27 hectares.

The substance plays an important role in raising the yield and resistance of plants to stress factors, as well as in regulating their growth and development, the ministry added.

The Agrarian Innovation Center carries out its activities in the direction of providing methodological and practical support for the introduction and promotion of advanced technological innovations based on innovative solutions in the field of agriculture.

