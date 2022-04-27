Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have discussed the interaction within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Kazakhstan's Presidential Administration Deputy Head Erzhan Kazykhan.

"During the meeting with Erzhan Kazykhan Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, Special Envoy of the President for International Cooperation, we discussed economic cooperation between our countries and interaction within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route," Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page.

It should be noted that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is a vital trans-Eurasian corridor that runs through the South Caucasus. The route begins in Southeast Asia and China and travels to Europe via Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. It is one of the new Silk Road routes, the Middle Corridor of the 'One Belt, One Road' project.

The East-West or Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is intended to increase freight traffic from China to Turkey, as well as to the EU countries and vice versa. A consortium formed by the participating countries manages and develops the transport corridor. Chinese Railways is a consortium member in China, and KTZ Express is a consortium member in Kazakhstan. Caspian Shipping Company in the Caspian Sea, ADY Express in Azerbaijan, and Trans-Caucasus Terminals in Georgia.

During the current crisis, this transport corridor proved to be the most profitable, safest, reliable and stable. As a result, this corridor, which runs through Azerbaijan, is attracting the attention of an increasing number of exporters and importers.

---

