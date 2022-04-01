By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency and UZA National News Agency, one of the leading media organizations in Uzbekistan, have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation.

The memorandum, which envisages the exchange of information between UZA and Trend, was signed by Trend’s Deputy Director-General Rufiz Hafizoglu and UZA’s First Deputy Director-General Sobir Shukurov.

During the ceremony, Hafizoglu and Shukurov exchanged views and noted that the memorandum would contribute to the further development of media relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

MP Sevil Mikayilova also stressed that today the Azerbaijani media has entered the essential development stage through the efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in this direction.

It should be noted that the National News Agency of Uzbekistan operates in 10 languages. The agency delivers news covering socio-political, economic, and cultural spheres to a wide audience, both domestically and internationally.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have supported the development of professional and independent media in Azerbaijan, and have always paid attention and care to journalism in the country. As a result, at present, the Azerbaijani media is at a new stage of development.

The Azerbaijani press is trying to fulfill its responsibilities in conveying the country's true voice to the world, propagandizing the facts about Azerbaijan in the international arena.

Cooperation between Trend and UZA news agencies will contribute to the development of independent media and professional journalism in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijan and Turkey launched the TURKIC.World digital project last year, developed by Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency and Turkey's Albayrak Media Group. The project's goal was to create a unified communication platform for Turkic world solidarity based on common historical, religious, cultural values, and languages of Turkic-speaking peoples, and to turn its content into a source of information.

Trend and Russia's TASS previously agreed to expand their collaboration.

