By Trend

The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic ensures active cooperation between local and foreign businessmen, Vice President of the National Confederation Vugar Zeynalov said in an interview with Trend.

Zeynalov said that the National Confederation cooperates with similar structures in more than 50 countries and today has representative offices in 28 countries.

“Moreover, we are represented in such organizations as the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries TURKPA, the Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce, the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and others,” vice president said.

Zeynalov said that a tourism commission operates under the National Confederation, which monitors the development of this sector, discusses the problems and submits the recommendations on the development of tourism to the government.

The vice president said that the National Confederation renders non-financial support to businessmen within its activity in Azerbaijan, in particular, conducts training, seminars, renders consulting services and also represents the interests of businessmen in public associations at the local and international levels.

