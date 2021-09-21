By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani products are being presented at the international food exhibition Worldfood Moscow held in Russia on September 21-24, Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) has reported.

Such products as fruit juices, various wines, natural mineral waters, tea, dairy products, hazelnuts, fruits and vegetables, confectionery products etc produced by more than 20 Azerbaijani companies are presented at the exhibition at the single national stand "Made in Azerbaijan".

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will be presented at the WorldFood exhibition for the 5th time this year with a single national stand.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan also participated in the International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021, Prodexpo 2021, Heimtextil Russia 2021 and the TransRussia 2021 international transport expo in Moscow, Russia, China Food and Drinks Fair, TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition, and the 31st International Trade and Economic Exhibition China, Global Village International Fair and Arabian Travel Market 2021 held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Moreover, this year, Azerbaijani companies will present their products at China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China under the single country stand “Made in Azerbaijan”.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev earlier announced that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would participate in a number of international exhibitions in 2021. He said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

According to the National Export Strategy, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.

