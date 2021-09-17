By Trend

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway corridor has the potential to reach the countries of the Asian-Pacific region through the ports of Russia's Far East region, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov said during the 30th plenary meeting of the International Coordination Council for Trans-Eurasian Transport, held online, Trend reports on Sept.17.

According to Gurbanov, the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] created new opportunities for the development of railway communication with the countries of the region, opening of shorter and more profitable railway routes.

The head of the CJSC also said that work is underway to reconstruct the Sumgayit-Yalama railway section of the North-South international transport corridor, and a new terminal is being built in Astara.

At the meeting, the heads of the leading forwarding and operator companies participating in Trans-Eurasian shipments spoke about the successful provision of transport services, shared their experience in creating competitive transport and logistics products.

