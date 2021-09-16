By Trend

The UK Mobipayment LTD company, which develops software for business, has opened a representative office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The representative office was registered on June 2, 2021.

The official representative of Mobipayment LTD is Andrey Zinoviev.

In addition, UNITED PAYMENT LLC, which is part of the Turkish Birlesik Odeme Hizmetleri, was registered in Azerbaijan on June 16. The official representative of the company is Edgar Abdullayev.

---

