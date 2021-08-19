By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 498.5 million kWh, bringing the volume to 15.8 billion kWh during the period of January-July 2021, the Energy Ministry has reported.

During the first seven months of the year, electricity imports increased by 15.9 million kWh to 100.1 million kWh, while exports increased by 94.2 million kWh to 822.4 million kWh.

Some 152.3 million kWh of electricity was exported to Iran, 109.1 million kWh to Turkey, 56.1 million kWh to Russia and 504.9 million kWh to Georgia. In addition, some 19.6 million kWh of electricity was imported from Iran, 55.8 million kWh from Russia, and 24.7 million kWh from Georgia.

Moreover, during the reported period, electricity generation at thermal power plants increased by 395.9 million kWh reaching 14.7 billion kWh, while at hydroelectric power plants by 102.9 million kWh to 877.4 million kWh. In the meantime, electricity generation at other sources decreased by 0.3 million kWh and amounted to 212.8 million kWh.

Likewise, wind power plants produced 55.4 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 32.2 million kWh and solid household waste incineration plants 125.2 million kWh.

Azerenergy OJSC accounted for 14.2 billion kWh (including 13.4 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 763.9 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants) of electricity production and the State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR accounted for 263.9 million kWh (including 131.2 million kWh at thermal power plants, 103.2 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 29.5 million kWh at solar power plants). In addition, the power generation at the wind power plants of Azerishig OJSC amounted to 41.04 million kWh and 1.2 billion kWh at the autonomous power plants.

Additionally, in July 2021, electricity production in the country increased by 244.2 million kWh and amounted to 2.6 billion kWh. During the reported month, electricity exports increased by 46 million kWh to 153.5 million kWh, while imports decreased by 1.5 million kWh to 11.2 million kWh.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s electricity production was 25.8 billion kWh in 2020. Last year, exports of electricity amounted to 1.1 billion kWh, while imports to 136.3 million kWh.

