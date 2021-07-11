By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 28
|
-
|
July 5
|
-
|
June 29
|
1.7
|
July 6
|
1.7
|
June 30
|
1.7
|
July 7
|
1.7
|
July 1
|
1.7
|
July 8
|
1.7
|
July 2
|
1.7
|
July 9
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro went up by 0.0029 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.012. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.007 (0.3 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 28
|
-
|
July 5
|
2.0151
|
June 29
|
2.0252
|
July 6
|
2.0184
|
June 30
|
2.0236
|
July 7
|
2.0105
|
July 1
|
2.0142
|
July 8
|
2.0049
|
July 2
|
2.0134
|
July 9
|
2.0122
|
Average weekly
|
2.019
|
Average weekly
|
2.012
The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0004 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this decreased by 0.0004 (1.7 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 28
|
-
|
July 5
|
0.0232
|
June 29
|
0.0235
|
July 6
|
0.0232
|
June 30
|
0.0234
|
July 7
|
0.0229
|
July 1
|
0.0233
|
July 8
|
0.0227
|
July 2
|
0.0232
|
July 9
|
0.0228
|
Average weekly
|
0.0234
|
Average weekly
|
0.023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1958. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0005 manat (0.3 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 28
|
-
|
July 5
|
0.1958
|
June 29
|
0.1956
|
July 6
|
0.1961
|
June 30
|
0.1945
|
July 7
|
0.1958
|
July 1
|
0.1954
|
July 8
|
0.1956
|
July 2
|
0.1958
|
July 9
|
0.1956
|
Average weekly
|
0.1953
|
Average weekly
|
0.1958
