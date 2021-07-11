By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 28 - July 5 - June 29 1.7 July 6 1.7 June 30 1.7 July 7 1.7 July 1 1.7 July 8 1.7 July 2 1.7 July 9 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro went up by 0.0029 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.012. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.007 (0.3 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 28 - July 5 2.0151 June 29 2.0252 July 6 2.0184 June 30 2.0236 July 7 2.0105 July 1 2.0142 July 8 2.0049 July 2 2.0134 July 9 2.0122 Average weekly 2.019 Average weekly 2.012

The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this decreased by 0.0004 (1.7 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 28 - July 5 0.0232 June 29 0.0235 July 6 0.0232 June 30 0.0234 July 7 0.0229 July 1 0.0233 July 8 0.0227 July 2 0.0232 July 9 0.0228 Average weekly 0.0234 Average weekly 0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1958. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0005 manat (0.3 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 28 - July 5 0.1958 June 29 0.1956 July 6 0.1961 June 30 0.1945 July 7 0.1958 July 1 0.1954 July 8 0.1956 July 2 0.1958 July 9 0.1956 Average weekly 0.1953 Average weekly 0.1958

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz