A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Azerbaijan, Georgia and the U.S. on transit of fertilizers from the Central Asia region.

The document was signed last week between Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Azerbaijan), Wondernent Express Investment Group (Georgia), which owns and operates the Batumi Multimodal Fertilizer Terminal, and American Trammo Inc.

Under the agreement, the signatories to the agreement, will expand cooperation in the field of transport, logistics and information exchange to accelerate the export of carbamide, sulfur and other minerals from Central Asia in order to further increase the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor.

Moreover, it was decided to establish a digital link between the Fertilizer Terminal, which is under construction at the Baku Port, and the Batumi Multimodal Fertilizer Terminal, which was recently put into operation for accurate transmission of cargo and railcar data.

The document signed between the three organizations fully meets the changing trade and logistics trends in the region.

Central Asian countries of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan produce more than 6.6 million tons of fertilizers annually.

The Fertilizer Terminal built by the Baku Port and the Multimodal Fertilizer Terminal will have the capacity to handle about 2.5 million tons of cargo a year, which will have a significant impact on the growth of cargo on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor.

The memorandum was signed by the Baku Port Chief Operational Officer Eugene Seah, Trammo Inc President and CEO Edward Weiner and Wondernet Express Investment Group General Director Mamuka Murjikneli.

Baku Port General Director Taleh Ziyadov and Wondernet Express Investment Group Founder Dimitri Abdushelishvili were also present at the signing ceremony. MoU signing took place within the official inauguration of Batumi Multimodal Fertilizer Terminal and was attended by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava and other representatives of the government, local authorities and the diplomatic corps accredited in Georgia.

The construction of the Fertilizer Terminal in the Port of Baku was announced on June 9.

