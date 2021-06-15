By Trend

Azerbaijan is among the priority countries for the inbound tourism of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian State Agency for Tourism Development Maryana Oleskiv said, Trend reports referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Oleskiv, the agency plans to launch a campaign to survey foreign tourists at the border in August-September 2021.

"We’ll soon announce a tender, and supposedly such a survey will be carried out in August-September. We’ll ask [the tourists] about the purpose of arrival, time of stay, venues which they plan to visit, and how much they plan to expand,” she noted. “This will allow us to understand a number of the incoming tourists from all over of the incoming flow, who is this tourist, what are his [/her] preferences, and where does he [/she] get information from.”

Besides, according to her, the agency will also announce a tender for the purchase of the payment systems data.

"They will give us the most exact information first of all about the costs and composition of costs, as well as show where the foreign tourist comes from and what he [/she] spends his money on. This will allow us to more accurately plan our marketing campaigns," she said.

Among the priority countries for inbound tourism from abroad, Oleskiv named Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Poland, as well as Israel and China.

"So far, China hasn’t allowed its citizens to actively travel, but we are at a 'low start'. As soon as we understand that the country begins to provide an opportunity for citizens to travel, we’ll be actively involved," she also said.

This year, Ukraine will be able to reach half of the volume of international tourism in 2019, and in 2023–2024 worldwide tourism should return to pre-quarantine levels, added the agency’s head.

