Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with a delegation headed by Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu, the ministry’s press service has reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of road and transit cargo transportation, rail transport and combined international cargo transportation.

Moreover, the sides discussed prospects of cooperation in civil aviation, telecommunications and satellite services fields.

Additionally, they exchanged views on the joint steps that need to be taken to implement new projects.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy. Eleven agreements were signed between the two countries within the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum held in Ankara on February 18. The agreements envisage the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the economic, trade, and other spheres. Moreover, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

In the first four months of the year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $1.5 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $1 billion, while import was $537.5 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

