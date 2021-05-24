By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani and Russian customs services have discussed the possibilities of simplifying the border crossing process, Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Chairman Safar Mehdiyev wrote on his official Twitter page.

“In Moscow, we had a productive meeting with my Russian colleague, Head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia Vladimir Bulavin. I hope that our discussions will help to speed up and simplify the border crossing process and develop cooperation between the customs authorities of the two countries,” he tweeted.

Earlier, six documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Russia, covering such areas as communication and information technology, agriculture, veterinary, customs, and others following the talks between the prime ministers of two countries, Ali Asadov and Mikhail Mishustin, held in Moscow. During the same meeting, it was underlined that the trade turnover between the two countries had increased despite the pandemic.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $839.7 million in the first four months of the current year. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $197.7 million, while import to $641.9 million. Moreover, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.6 billion in 2020.

Azerbaijan and Russia have mutual cooperation in different fields, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. More than 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

