By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has presented its products at the China Food and Drinks Fair and TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition in Chengdu, China, the Economy Ministry reported on April 5.

At the exhibition, more than 10 Azerbaijani companies working in the field of wine and other alcoholic beverages feature their products at a single national stand Made in Azerbaijan, organized by the Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Foundation, with the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry's support.

It should be noted that the exhibition will last until April 9.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev earlier announced that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would participate in a number of international exhibitions in 2021. He said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

Earlier this year, Azerbaijani export-oriented companies participated in the Gulfood 2021 International Food Exhibition, International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021, International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2021) and Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2021).

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz