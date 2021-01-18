By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 12.5 percent during the period of January-December 2020, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

In 2020, industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs, operating in this sector, produced industrial products worth AZN 37.1 billion ($), which is a decrease by 5 percent compared to the 2019.

The decrease was due to the decline in production in the oil and gas sector in the country by 6.9 percent, and an increase in the non-oil and gas sector.

Moreover, 61.3 percent of industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 32.5 percent in the manufacturing sector, 5.3 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.9 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Commercial oil production in the mining sector decreased by 8 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 6.3 percent.

Furthermore, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 2.4 percent. In the meantime, the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal decreased by 10.4 percent.

Additionally, production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew up by 10.7 times, electrical equipment by 9.6 times, wood processing and wood products by 67.4 percent, other equipment by 47 percent, paper and cardboard by 36.9 percent, cars, trailers and semi-trailers by 35.7 percent, computers, electronic and optical products by 34.5 percent, clothing by 32.7 percent, chemical products by 20.5 percent, rubber and plastic products by 13.5 percent, metallurgical products production by 11.9 percent, textile production by 7.4 percent, finished metal products by 7.3 percent, leather and leather goods, footwear production by 4.7 percent. In the meantime, production of construction materials decreased by 0.1 percent, food products by 2.1 percent, printing products by 2.3 percent, oil products by 3.6 percent, machinery and equipment by 5.1 percent, tobacco products by 7.9 percent, furniture production by 26.2 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 41.3 percent.

