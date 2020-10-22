By Trend

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 22 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 22 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 9.4605 manat or $5.565 (0.29 percent) and amounted to 3,253.1285 manat or $1,913.605 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.5583 manat or 32 cents (1.31 percent) and amounted to 42.1131 manat ($24.77).

The price of platinum increased by 8.67 manat or $5.1 (0.58 percent) and amounted to 1.510,042 manat (88 cents).

The price of palladium decreased by 7.9985 manat or $4.705 (0.19 percent) and amounted to 4,094.11 manat ($2,408.3).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 3.621 manat or $2.13 (0.1 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 11.271 manat or $6.63 (0.7 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.0284 manat or 0.01 cents (0.1 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 196.826 manat or $115.78 (5.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 729.1895 manat or $428.935 (28.9 percent), silver grew by 12.2518 manat or $7.206 (41 percent), palladium rose by 1,088.34 manat or 64 cents (36.2 percent) and platinum decreased by 0.442 manat or 26 cents.

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 22, 2020 3,253.1285 42.1131 1,510.042 4,094.11 Oct. 21, 2020 3,262.589 42.6714 1,501.372 4,102.1085 Sept. 22, 2020 3,256.7495 42.0847 1,521.313 3,897.284 Oct. 22, 2019 2,523.939 29.8613 1,510.484 3,005.77 Change in a day: in man. -9.4605 -0.5583 8.67 -7.9985 in % -0.29 -1.31 0.58 -0.19 Change in a month in man. -3.621 0.0284 -11.271 196.826 in % -0.1 0.1 -0.7 5.1 Change in a year in man. 729.1895 12.2518 -0.442 1,088.34 in % 28.9 41 0 36.2

