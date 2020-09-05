By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has increased the number of cargo types transported by ADY Express, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways, via North-South International transport corridor, the company reported in its website.

According to the report, transportation of dairy products and fruits on the Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia route via the Astara cargo terminal is increasing.

ADY Express has already transported 1,000 tons of milk powder and cheese from Iran to Russia.

Moreover, in the past two months, the company managed to transport 5,050 tons of fruits from Astara to Astrakhan.

It should be noted that the cargo transportation was performed by freight reflexes (refrigerator wagons) provided by the company. Wagons were loaded at the cargo terminal in Astara and delivered to their destinations via the North-South International transport corridor.

Additionally, ADY Express transported cookies and tea from Iran to Tajikistan on the route Astara-Alat-Caspian Sea- Kazakhstan-Tajikistan, passing through Azerbaijan. It should be noted that this was an innovation both in terms of chosen route and in the type of transported cargo. These cargoes were also transported with freight reflexes (refrigerator wagons) provided by the company.

It should be noted that in the first seven months of 2020, the volume of cargoes tranported via the corridor, amounted to 220,358 tons or 3,799 wagons, which is more than in the same period last year. The volume of the cargoes amounted to 160,537 tons or 2,406 wagons in the same period of 2019.

ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, is the operator of cargo transshipment at Astara Cargo Terminal. It was established due to Azerbaijan’s increased importance as a major transit country and due to high demand of railway freight services in conformity with world standards. The company provides online services to forwarders and large cargo owners to attract and increase volume of transit cargo passing through the country.

---

