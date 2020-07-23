By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s trade operations amounted to $12.6 billion in the first half of 2020, local media reported with reference to the State Customs Committee on July 22.

According to the statement, $4.9 billion trade transactions accounted for imports, while $7.6 billion accounted for exports.

Moreover, during the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $3.7 billion to the European Union.

The value of goods imported to Azerbaijan from European Union for six months amounted to $1.3 billion, which is by $131.7 million less than in the same period last year.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $710.83 million to CIS countries during the reporting period.

For the first six months of this year, the value of goods imported by Azerbaijan from CIS countries amounted to $1.3 billion.

Earlier it was reported that, in January- May 2020, legal entities and individuals in Azerbaijan carried out trade operations with partners across 166 countries. Products were exported to 98 countries and imported from 155 countries.

---

