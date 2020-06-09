By Trend

Germany seeks to further expand its relations with Azerbaijan, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) told Trend.

"Germany seeks to further expand its relations with Azerbaijan on the principles of trustful cooperation and the rule of law not limited to certain business areas. The German government supports the activities of German industry in Azerbaijan by deploying its foreign trade and investment instruments, which notably include export guarantees and investment guarantees available for German direct investment abroad," said the ministry.

The ministry said the German-Azerbaijani intergovernmental group has also been actively promoting German-Azerbaijani economic relations, working to intensify the bilateral economic cooperation as well as improving the framework for this while supporting specific projects.

"Azerbaijan is one of Germany's most important economic partners in the Southern Caucasus and an important partner country in our endeavour to boost our energy security. It also is a reliable trading partner. Regrettably, it is not possible for us to estimate the exact consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on individual trading partners. The current main goal for all of us is to emerge from the crisis as quickly and unscathed as possible," said the Federal Ministry.



